Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Garnacho, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After running his contract down with SL Benfica, the 30-year-old decided to move to BayArena as a free agent in 2023. He has enjoyed great success in Germany over the last few years, winning a Bundesliga title, DFB Pokal, and DFL-Supercup.

The Spaniard has even showcased his productivity over the last three seasons. After making 29 goal contributions during the 2023/24 campaign, he made 16 goal contributions during the 2024/25 campaign.

This season, Grimaldo scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side keep 11 clean sheets.

However, with his existing deal set to run until 2027, it has been suggested that the defender is open to leaving Leverkusen this summer to take a new challenge in his career.

Now, Fichajes state that following Chelsea’s failure to qualify for next season’s European competition, Marc Cucurella is ready to leave this summer. Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in him, while Bayern Munich have held talks to learn about the details of signing him.

However, Atletico Madrid are currently the frontrunners to seal the deal. As a potential replacement for the former Brighton star, Chelsea have identified Grimaldo as a serious option.

Grimaldo to Chelsea

Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new Chelsea manager, and he enjoyed great success with Grimaldo at Leverkusen. So, he is seemingly willing to reunite with his former colleague at Stamford Bridge.

However, the report state that the Leverkusen star isn’t the only name on Chelsea’s shortlist to bolster the defence as Nathaniel Brown and Andrea Cambiaso are also on their radar.

Grimaldo, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, is a technically gifted attack-minded left-back but is also comfortable in the LWB position.

He can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in delivering crosses from the flanks, and is one of the best players in the world at taking set-pieces.

However, Chelsea haven’t signed experienced players since Todd Boehly’s takeover, and it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a move to sign Grimaldo this summer.