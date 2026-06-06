Man Utd plan to open talks to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to open talks to sign Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for a huge fee last summer.

He initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showing glimpses of his qualities during the second half of this campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering a solitary assist in 19 starts across all competitions.

Apart from Sesko, Man Utd have Joshua Zirkzee as another CF option, but he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago.

As a result, Michael Carrick used Bryan Mbeumo in the No.9 role at times this season, although he is more comfortable on the right flank.

It has been suggested that although Zirkzee still has a contract until 2029, Man Utd are open to cashing-in on him this summer. So, it appears they have started exploring options to replace the Dutchman.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have earmarked Mateta as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Mateta to Man Utd

United don’t want a new marquee CF; instead, they want a player who would play as a second fiddle role to Sesko. Mateta is even ready to play as the Slovenia international’s backup at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are planning to open talks with Crystal Palace soon to finalise the operation. With the 28-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, the Eagles might be open to cashing-in on him this summer and want around £43m.

Mateta is a Premier League-proven player and has enjoyed great success at Selhurst Park in recent years, winning the FA Cup, Conference League, and Community Shield.

After proving his worth in the English top-flight, he has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team for this summer’s World Cup.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.