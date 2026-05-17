Liverpool shortlist Bradley Barcola, Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa to replace Mo Salah

Liverpool have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa as potential options to replace Mohamed Salah next season, according to the iPaper.

Signing a new winger is among Liverpool’s priorities for next summer, following Mohamed Salah’s announcement to end his successful, trophy-laden nine years at Anfield at the end of the season.

The move to sign a new winger is furthered by Cody Gakpo’s worrying form this campaign. Despite having 15 goal contributions in all competitions this season, the Dutchman has netted only three goals in 18 games since the turn of the year and most recently came under scrutiny after fluffing a simple tap-in to put Liverpool ahead in the 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Friday night.

This has led the club to explore potential wide options, and some options are being sounded out as the summer transfer window approaches.

Now, after spending significantly to bolster their attack last season, iPaper reports that Salah’s expected departure, as well as the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, has left the club to consider attacking reinforcements.

Among their list of targets is Leipzig’s Diomande, according to the report, which claims that the Reds are prepared to commit a £75m package for the Ivorian’s transfer to Anfield in the summer.

Shortlist

Should a move fall through, the report adds that the Merseyside giants have also earmarked Barcola as another option, as well as Leipzig’s Nusa, despite being a natural left winger, on their shortlist of wide options for next summer.

Liverpool fell to their 19th defeat of the season in all competitions following the disappointing 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday.

Since returning to the top flight in 1962, only the 1992–93 campaign (20) has seen Liverpool suffer more league defeats in a single season than this term’s tally of 19, which also matches the totals recorded in both 2004–05 and 2009–10.

Defensively, the Reds have also struggled unusually heavily, conceding 52 goals in the Premier League this season — the first occasion in the competition’s history that the club has allowed 50 or more goals in a single campaign.

Their recent loss means that Arne Slot’s side are not guaranteed Champions League football for the next campaign and now face a nervy wait till the final game of the season, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth hot on their trails.