Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Jeremy Monga

Arsenal are ‘pushing’ to sign highly rated English winger. Jeremy Monga from Leicester City this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Although Monga is still a few weeks away from his 17th birthday, the teenager has already carved out a place in the history books of English football.

He netted in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End last August to become the youngest goalscorer in Leicester City’s history.

That goal also established a new championship record, with Monga reaching the milestone at 16 years and 37 days, surpassing the mark previously set by Jude Bellingham for Birmingham City in 2019 at 16 years and 63 days.

The 2024-25 season brought another landmark moment when he became the second-youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League, behind only Ethan Nwaneri, after coming on in a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United at the age of 15 years and 271 days. That standing has since slipped following Max Dowman’s debut at 15 years and 235 days against Leeds United last season.

While a significant number of his appearances last season have come as a substitute, he has provided plenty of encouragement with his displays, and an exit during the summer window is now increasingly expected.

In recent weeks, various reports have heavily linked Monga with a move to Arsenal this summer.

It appears a deal is accelerating fast as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gunners are ‘pushing’ to reach an agreement with the winger’s entourage.

Exciting winger

In a boost to Arsenal, the transfer expert adds that the England U19 international is open to a move to Emirates Stadium, with negotiations now underway to thrash out the deal.

In a separate report, Ben Jacobs claims the deal could cost in excess of £10m and that a tribunal could determine the final fee.

Comfortable with both feet, Monga is most naturally deployed on the right wing but offers the flexibility to feature on the left or step into an attacking midfield role behind the striker.

Pace, efficiency in possession, and a flair for the unexpected are the hallmarks of his game — qualities reflected in an 84.7% pass completion rate and 50% long-ball accuracy last season.

Going by what he has produced so far, Monga would represent a shrewd long-term investment for the Gunners’ future alongside other prospects like Jaden Dixon, Evan Mooney, and Ecuadorian twins Holger and Edwin Quintero, who joined the club in recent months.