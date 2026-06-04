Liverpool identify Joel Ordonez as Ibrahima Konate replacement

Liverpool have identified Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez as Ibrahima Konate’s replacement, according to TEAMtalk.

Since arriving at Club Brugge from Ecuadorian side Independiente in 2022, the centre-back has grown into an indispensable figure at the heart of their defence, accumulating over 100 appearances and contributing six goals in all competitions.

Having long since passed the century mark in games for the Blauw-Zwart, the 22-year-old has consistently demonstrated his quality at both club and international levels, pairing defensive consistency in the Belgian top flight with the calmness and maturity associated with some of Europe’s most highly rated young defenders.

Throughout the recently completed campaign, he played a prominent role in league action under Evan Lecko as Club Brugge secured their 20th Belgian Pro League title.

He also featured in all 10 of the club’s UEFA Champions League matches before their round-of-16 elimination at the hands of Atlético Madrid.

Now, for Liverpool, a new centre-back is expected to join the club following the departure of Ibrahima Konate, who has reportedly signed for Real Madrid.

As such, the 2024-25 Premier League champions have identified Ordonez as a potential option to replace the France international.

The report adds that Liverpool’s recruitment department believes the 22-year-old possesses the qualities to thrive at the club, citing his athleticism, efficiency on the ball and defensive combativeness as his standout abilities.

In a boost to the Reds, TEAMtalk claims that Brugge are open to Ordonez’s departure this summer if they receive offers in the region of £40m.

However, the Merseyside giants are not alone in the race, as Chelsea and Manchester City are set to battle with Liverpool for Ordonez’s signature this summer, according to the report.

Shortlist

Liverpool also have other targets, including Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande, Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, Brentford’s Nathan Collins, Burnley’s Maxime Esteve and Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, as per TEAMtalk.

As Virgil van Dijk approaches his 35th birthday in July, there are growing signs that the Liverpool captain is no longer quite at his peak.

That situation could open the door for Ordóñez to emerge as a long-term successor, particularly given that recent arrivals Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are both expected to require time to regain full sharpness after lengthy injury absences.

The Ecuadorian international brings precisely the blend of physicality and technical quality needed to become a reliable fixture in Liverpool’s back line and is well placed to gradually assume Van Dijk’s mantle when the Dutchman eventually departs at the conclusion of his contract.