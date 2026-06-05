Liverpool step up efforts to sign Leipzig’s Diomande

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, the Reds currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as the only options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Chiesa has struggled to find regular game time over the last two seasons, while Ngumoha is still very young and isn’t ready to play regularly at the highest level.

On the other hand, Gakpo displayed inconsistent performances this season. Hugo Ekitike, meanwhile, has sustained a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for several months.

As a result, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club are considering revamping the frontline by purchasing two new forwards.

On The Athletic, Ornstein states that Liverpool are keen on Diomande and have already accelerated their efforts to secure his service. Paris Saint-Germain are also showing a firm interest in signing the 19-year-old, but the Reds are currently in ‘strongest position’ to persuade him to join.

Having signed Diomande last summer, Leipzig aren’t in any rush to sell him as his existing deal is set to run until 2030. They are ‘determined’ to keep hold of him, but Liverpool have made contact with the German side to find a solution to finalise the operation.

Diomande to Liverpool

Diomande, valued at around £78m by Transfermarkt, is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side if needed.

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

In 36 appearances across all competitions, Diomande scored 13 goals and registered nine assists this campaign. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the Bundesliga.

Having proven his worth in the German top-flight, the youngster has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team and is likely to play a key role for his country in this summer’s World Cup.

He is a top-class player and possesses the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world. So, Diomande would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.