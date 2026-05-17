Liverpool battling with Arsenal over deal to sign Hoffenheim star Bazoumana Toure

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Touré first attracted attention during his time with Hammarby IF in Sweden, where he produced an impressive return of nine goals and four assists from 23 appearances.

His transfer to Hoffenheim was finalised on the final day of the 2024–25 winter transfer window, and he quickly settled into life in the Bundesliga, providing three assists in 13 appearances — including seven starts — during his opening half-season in Germany as Hoffenheim moved away from relegation danger.

Now playing under Christian Ilzer, the 20-year-old has become an established starter this season, recording 17 goal contributions across 29 Bundesliga games, which has attracted interest from several clubs, including Liverpool.

This is according to Fussballdaten, which claims that the Reds remain keen on Touré, having been the first club to express interest in the youngster.

Following Mohamed Salah’s expected departure, the Merseyside club are looking to reinforce their attack and are now eyeing a move for the Ivorian forward, as per the report.

While Hoffenheim would ideally like to keep Touré, Fussballdaten adds that the German club could consider offers in excess of £43m, which would give them the resources to pursue other targets.

Competition from Arsenal

However, Liverpool will have to battle with Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race for the Ivorian international, as per the report.

The Gunners are also keen on strengthening their wide options this summer and have identified Touré as one of their targets.

Not only that, but the report says Manchester United, Aston Villa, Brentford and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the exciting winger.

Able to perform efficiently on either side of the attack, Touré provides significant tactical flexibility, although his strongest performances generally come from the left wing.

The Ivorian attacker blends explosive acceleration with exceptional one-versus-one ability, regularly driving beyond defenders while also showcasing an impressive range of passing.

Among players attempting a minimum of 4.5 dribbles per 90 minutes, he currently ranks first with a 69% success rate, emphasising both his effectiveness in ball progression and his suitability as a potential target for Liverpool.

This season, Touré has also averaged 1.7 chances created and 1.5 completed crosses per 90 minutes, further underlining why his profile would be highly valuable for Arne Slot’s attacking setup.

With other clubs showing interest, Liverpool will need to act swiftly to secure the Ivorian international’s signature as the summer transfer window fast approaches.