Arsenal and Manchester United keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos

Arsenal and Manchester United invested heavily on strikers last summer as they signed Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, respectively, and both players have had decent maiden years at their clubs after slow starts to the season.

Having said that, the Gunners and the Red Devils have not had enough depth as neither Gabriel Jesus nor Joshua Zirkzee have been reliable enough in the final third, thereby prompting interest in acquiring fresher faces this year.

Ekrem Konur has reported that Arsenal and Man United are both keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos, with the player prepared to depart the Champions League winners in order to play more regularly.

In the ongoing season, he has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in all competitions, and will look to capitalise on his opportunities at the World Cup in the summer to earn himself a decent swoop during the transfer window.

Ramos signing will not be easy for either club

Goncalo Ramos is a terrific striker, who has a solid conversion rate in the box, ability to move intelligently in the final third to attack empty spaces or pull defenders towards him and the ability to hold up play and release wingers down the flanks.

With that said, it is difficult to think either Arsenal or Manchester United will have a strong chance at his signing considering they already have two first-choice strikers and any new addition is likely to play a secondary role, at least initially in the season.

Moreover, Goncalo Ramos has a valuation of only £30 million on Transfermarkt and consequently, there may be a fairly wide market for his services, therefore giving him the option to choose what works best for him, especially as far as his role is concerned.