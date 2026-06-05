Morgan Rogers gives green light to join Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta delivered the Premier League title to Arsenal in 2025/26 and is prepared to go all in again next season. That said, there are some gaps in the squad that need to be filled and the board is willing to back him in doing so.

Jamie Dickenson has reported that Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who has been on the Gunners’ radar, has given his stamp of approval over moving to the Emirates Stadium, with club-to-club conversations expected to begin soon.

Villa are expected to be in a position to negotiate Rogers’ sale in spite of qualifying for the Champions League, although the Englishman will not be available for cheap amid talks that his asking price could be around the £100 million mark.

Rogers the perfect signing for Arsenal

Arsenal’s offensive department has room for improvement in the number 10 position, as well as on the left wing, as Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard all had underwhelming seasons.

Odegaard’s fitness and lack of impact is especially proving to be a concern and to that note, Morgan Rogers promises to be the perfect signing to take over from the Arsenal captain as the primary attacking midfielder.

His work-rate in the engine room to press without the ball and advance possession higher up the pitch efficiently will be very much valued by Mikel Arteta, whereas his goal-scoring touch is a massive asset too.

Rogers is aged only 23 and is a long-term option as well, whilst also being versatile thanks to his ability to lead the line and play on the left flank. All things considered, he promises to be a top quality signing for Arsenal despite his lofty price tag.

With World Cup participation in store for the Aston Villa star, it will be interesting to see when his future is eventually resolved.