Rafael Leao dreams of playing for Man Utd or Arsenal



AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has his sights on playing for Manchester United or Arsenal in the Premier League next season, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Portuguese attacker is exploring a new challenge away from the Italian top-flight after 7 seasons with the Rossoneri and he dreams of playing in the Premier League, as per Corriere dello Sport.

No clubs have come forward with a formal approach, but the Italian outlet cite that Leao would prefer to play for United or Arsenal.

AC Milan no longer have a friendly relationship with the wide player after recently affirming his desire to move on , and they are unlikely to provide any discount on their £43 million asking price.

Gamechanger

Leao has been touted to move to the Premier League for some period of time and could eventually do so this summer. United currently have Matheus Cunha as their first-choice left winger, and may not some serious competition behind the Brazilian.

Patrick Dorgu has impressed in stages but he is primarily a left-back. The Dane has impressed with his directness in the final third, but he is not someone, who will dribble his way past defenders or create chances with quick crosses into the box.

Leao would be a good fit for the Red Devils in that aspect. There is a sense of inconsistency with him but he would be a good backup. Similarly, Arsenal may see him as a secondary signing for the left wing department ahead of next season.

With Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli possibly heading for the exit door, the priority could be on reinforcing the left wing. Leao managed only 13 goal contributions as a 2nd striker last term, but managed 25 in the 2024/25 season, operating on the left flank.

He would be a gamechanger with his immense pace and quick dribbling in the frontline. The 26-year-old is a proven winger but the big question lies whether either club would choose a wide player, who tends to lack defensive intensity.

This has been a criticism angled towards Leao over the years. He does not work hard off the ball and has a languid playing style. Only time will tell whether the Premier League heavyweights will make proposals for the former Lille attacker.