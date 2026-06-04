Arsenal lining up £70 million bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola

Arsenal are expected to rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window and an offensive rebuild could take precedence after a season where there were no consistent goal-scorers at Mikel Arteta’s disposal.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were all very inconsistent, while Viktor Gyokeres’ maiden year in England was one of adaptation although there will be hope he can produce better numbers in 2026/27.

Fichajes has reported that the Gunners are prioritising a winger’s addition sooner rather than later with Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola identified as a possible addition during the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side are prepared to pay £70 million to secure the French international’s services in the summer following a season in which he scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for PSG, while winning the Champions League.

Barcola move a strong possibility

Bradley Barcola might have enjoyed two of his most successful years under Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain but with game time hard to come by, it is expected that he will be on the move during the transfer window.

Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele are all ahead of the 23-year-old in PSG’s pecking order, and if he was to join a club of Arsenal’s calibre, he would likely play regular minutes while being a part of a very exciting sporting project.

The player’s versatility will be the most crucial attribute at Arsenal. Though naturally a left winger, he can play on the right flank as well as a centre forward, delivering consistent numbers irrespective of his role on the pitch.

Barcola’s movement in the final third to attack spaces off the ball, coupled with a strong decision-making ability make him an ideal option for Arsenal. With consistent minutes, there is every reason to think the PSG star can eclipse the 20-goal mark.

For a player of his abilities and age, a £70 million offer is reasonable but there could be a bidding war if Liverpool also decide to enter the race for Barcola’s services having been linked in the recent past. It will be interesting to see who eventually signs him.