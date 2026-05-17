Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Football Insider.

After coming through the Red and Whites’ youth system, the 24-year-old made his first team debut in 2021 before establishing himself as a key starter in recent years.

This season, the forward has shown glimpses of his qualities, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish in Ligue 1. Having displayed impressive performances at Stade Louis II, Akliouche has secured his place in the France national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Football Insider state Tottenham are ‘keen’ on signing Akliouche after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

Spurs hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman as they previously attempted to secure his service in January. But, Monaco weren’t willing to let him leave in mid-season.

However, with the player set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Monaco might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

Akliouche to Tottenham

So, Akliouche is increasingly likely to leave, and Tottenham have asked to be kept informed about his situation. Apart from the Lilywhites, other English clubs and top clubs across Europe have also expressed their interest in him.

Akliouche is a left-footed right-winger by trait, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Tottenham decided to reinforce the right flank by purchasing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham last summer. However, he has struggled with fitness problems this season.

So, Spurs could do with signing a new winger, and Akliouche might be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him. However, Tottenham have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to secure top-flight status to sign top-class talents like Akliouche.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his services.