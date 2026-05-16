Liverpool keen on PSG star Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola next summer, according to Fichajes.

Since joining PSG from Lyon in 2023, Barcola has developed rapidly, making an immediate impact in his first full season, contributing 14 goal contributions across all competitions.

His output increased in the campaign that followed, which became the most productive season of his career, as he registered 42 goal involvements in 64 appearances, including 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 Ligue 1 matches for the Parisians, who won the domestic treble and the UEFA Champions League.

That level of consistency has continued this season, leading to his inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man Les Bleus squad for the summer’s FIFA World Cup, after he has provided 19 goal contributions so far.

Even with those impressive numbers, securing a guaranteed starting role has remained difficult under Luis Enrique, who has largely relied on a front three consisting of Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As a result, several clubs are now looking to poach him next summer with a guarantee of more playing time.

One of the clubs looking to sign Barcola is Liverpool, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Premier League title holders have made the 23-year-old their ‘top target’ for next summer.

‘Top target’

The report adds that the club believe the exciting winger possesses qualities to thrive in the Premier League and are closely monitoring his progress as they look to reinforce their attack this summer.

However, while Liverpool are optimistic that the youngster would be intrigued by the prospects of playing regularly in the Premier League, PSG are keen on retaining him at the Parc des Princes and consider him a key part of their future, Fichajes adds.

As such, Liverpool will need to submit a significant offer above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation to convince the Ligue 1 champions-elect to part ways with their prized asset in the summer.

At 0.53 goals per 90 minutes, Barcola ranks in the 93rd percentile among wingers in Ligue 1, effectively averaging a goal every two matches. His shooting accuracy stands out even more, as he ranks in the 92nd percentile for shots on target per 90, with 1.54.

With 8.28 touches in the opposition box per 90 in Ligue 1 and 7.47 per 90 in the UEFA Champions League, he is firmly positioned in the 97th and 87th percentiles, respectively, making him a major threat inside the penalty area.

Barcola’s statistics this season suggest he could be the exact choice to provide Arne Slot a consistent attacking threat on either flank when Mohamed Salah departs at the end of the season.