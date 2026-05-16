Man Utd & Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in Camavinga

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais back in 2021, the 23-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning two La Liga titles, as many Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions.

However, the Frenchman has struggled to find regular game time in recent years due to fitness problems and a dip in form. As a consequence of that, he has been omitted from the French national team by Didier Deschamps for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Camavinga is open to leaving Real Madrid this summer to take a fresh start, and the Premier League is his preferred destination.

Man Utd and Liverpool are keen on reinforcing the midfield department and are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing the Frenchman.

The player’s representatives have started exploring options to find a suitable destination for him and have held talks with the Red Devils and the Reds over a potential summer move.

Real Madrid aren’t desperate to sell him, but they are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £50m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

The report state that apart from Liverpool and Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are in this race as well. However, Spurs have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to stay in the Premier League to sign a top-class talent like Camavinga.

The Real Madrid star is a left-footed dynamic CDM by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover at left-back if needed.

He is strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is excellent in defensive contributions.

Camavinga is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. However, he has had several fitness problems in recent years, and Man Utd and Liverpool need to be very careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.