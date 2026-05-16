Chelsea eye move to sign Man Utd target Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are reportedly ‘prepared to break the bank’ to trump Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023, Cole Palmer has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Club World Cup and Conference League.

The 24-year-old displayed impressive performances over the last two seasons but has struggled this campaign due to fitness problems.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to sign a new attacking midfielder to create competition for Palmer and have earmarked Lopez as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching displays.

Man Utd are also considering strengthening the No.10 position as Mason Mount has struggled with injury problems in recent years, and they have been monitoring Lopez’s development closely.

However, Chelsea are prepared to trump Man Utd in this race by launching a formal £87m proposal. The player’s existing deal is set to run until 2031 and has a £436m release clause.

So, Barcelona aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Lopez’s dream is to continue playing at Camp Nou. Therefore, Man Utd and Chelsea will have to put their best efforts to persuade him to join.

Battle

Bruno Fernandes has been an undisputed starter in the No.10 position at Old Trafford over the years, but he is set to turn 32 later this year, and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Lopez is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable on the flanks. After making 17 goal contributions across all competitions last term, he has taken his game to another level this season.

In 47 appearances in all tournaments, the 23-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists. Moreover, he has helped his side win the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga this term.

After proving his worth in club football, Lopez has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team.

Lopez is a top-class player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.