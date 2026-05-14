Liverpool hold advantage to sign Arsenal target Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly in an advantageous position to trump Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite letting Luis Diaz leave, the Reds didn’t replace the Colombian with a natural left-winger last summer. They bought Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz.

However, while the Swede and the Frenchman are centre-forwards by trait, the German likes to play in the creative midfield position.

Meaning, Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy on the left flank. However, Chiesa has struggled to break into Arne Slot’s starting line-up, while Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop.

Gakpo has been playing regularly but has found it difficult to showcase his best consistently, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are keen on upgrading the left flank this summer and have been keeping a close eye on Gordon’s situation.

Apart from the Reds, Arsenal are also contemplating purchasing a new left-sided forward and have identified Gordon as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Battle

Bayern Munich are interested in the Newcastle star as well and have already agreed on personal terms with the player’s representatives. However, the Magpies have slapped a £75m price tag on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

The Bavarian club have no intention of sealing the deal by spending that much money and are willing to spend up to £60m. So, this is a huge boost for Arsenal and Liverpool to finalise the operation, and the Premier League clubs are prepared to sign him by matching Eddie Howe’s side’s asking price.

Although Gordon came through Everton’s youth system, he is a boyhood Liverpool fan. So, he would be ready to move to Anfield should Slot’s side make a formal proposal.

Meaning, the Merseyside club are currently in an advantageous position over Arsenal and Bayern Munich to lure the 25-year-old away from St James’ Park.

Gordon is a Premier League-proven player. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service.