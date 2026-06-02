Arsenal considering summer transfer for Brentford striker Igor Thiago

Viktor Gyokeres left a decent first impression in his maiden campaign at Arsenal with 21 goals and three assists after joining from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but with Gabriel Jesus likely to leave in the summer, the club might bring in another number nine.

Football Transfers has reported that the Gunners are showing an interest in Brentford forward Igor Thiago, who had a breakthrough campaign with 25 goals and one assist in all competitions in 2025/26.

Carlo Ancelotti also rewarded the striker with a call-up to the Brazil squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup, which is a strong testament to his quality, as well as interest from Europe’s bigger sides in his services.

Thiago’s profile key for Arsenal

Arsenal require a player who can consistently deliver the goods for them in the final third, and with Viktor Gyokeres still adapting to the Premier League and not proving as lethal in the box, Igor Thiago promises to be a great signing.

Thiago has a strong presence in the box. He can utilise his physicality to get the better of defenders, whereas his sharp movement and aerial prowess usually mean he meets chances in the final third with strong precision.

One of the key attributes about Igor Thiago that Mikel Arteta will especially value is his high intensity even without the ball to press the opposition and attempt to cut passing lanes, which in turn creates direct scoring opportunities.

His valuation on Transfermarkt sits at an affordable £45 million although the 24-year-old’s stocks could significantly rise if he impresses at this summer’s World Cup off the back of a very productive campaign in England.