Arsenal & Chelsea eye move to sign Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Camp Nou from Manchester City back in 2022, the 26-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning three La Liga titles and a few major domestic cup competitions.

However, he hasn’t been able to secure his place in the Catalan giants’ starting line-up. In 31 starts across all competitions, the Spaniard netted 21 goals and registered three assists this season.

Despite his bit-part role for Barcelona, he has been a key member of the Spanish national team, winning the European Championship a couple of years ago. Moreover, he has secured his place in the La Furia Roja squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that following Barcelona’s decision to revamp the frontline this summer, Torres’ future has become a subject of speculation, with his existing deal set to run until June 2027.

Barcelona are open to keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term, but Torres, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, wants guaranteed playing time before extending his deal.

Arsenal are interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation, with Mikel Arteta a long-term admirer of the former Manchester City star.

Battle

However, purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward for the Gunners as Chelsea and Aston Villa are also interested in him. Moreover, Real Betis, AS Monaco, and Ajax Amsterdam are in this race as well.

Despite winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are considering reinforcing the frontline this summer. On the other hand, having endured a dire campaign this term, Chelsea are set to start a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso’s guidance.

Torres is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward and winger roles. The Barcelona star is quick, technically sound, and works hard without possession.

He even previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time with the Citizens. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.