Arsenal very interested in landing Marco Carnesecchi



According to Tutto Atalanta, Arsenal are ‘very interested’ in securing the signature of Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi this summer.

The London giants ended the campaign on a high with their first Premier League title in 22 years and will be aiming to reinforce the squad further ahead of next season.

TuttoAtalanta now claim that the Gunners are planning to sign a new goalkeeper and have their sights on securing the services of Carnesecchi from Atalanta.

Arsenal are said to be ‘very interested’ in the 25-year-old, who could be prised away for £35 million. The Bergamo outfit won’t entertain anything less for his transfer.

The Gunners already have a good relationship with Carnesecchi’s agent Alessandro Lucci, who is also Riccardo Calafiori’s agent. This could facilitate smooth negotiations.

Unlikely deal

The Gunners brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga as the deputy behind David Raya last summer. The Spaniard has done a decent job as the back-up shot-stopper for the London giants.

Barring his major blunder during the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, Arrizabalaga has fared well and has received the support from manager Mikel Arteta as well.

Carnesecchi could be a notable upgrade on Arrizabalaga with better reflexes. However, he is not someone fluent with his distribution from the back based on his stats last season.

He had a passing accuracy of only 66% in Serie A last campaign and the Italian was more fluent with his long ball deliveries with an average of almost seven per league appearance.

At 25, the Atalanta ace is in the prime of his career, but it seems doubtful Arsenal will spend big money on a back-up goalkeeper unless Arrizabalaga is looking for a way out soon.

Even in that case, Carnesecchi may not be tempted to join the Gunners without the assurance of playing time in the Premier League and Champions League matches next season.

That appears unlikely on the cards, given Raya is an undisputed starter in both competitions. Hence, we don’t see the Gunners making an approach and the speculation could be agent-driven.

Carnesecchi may be eyeing a bigger challenge away from Atalanta, and could end up joining an elite Serie A club such as Inter Milan, who want a replacement for Yann Sommer.