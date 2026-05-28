Arsenal show interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez this summer

Arsenal are one win away from the best season in their history as only Paris Saint-Germain stand between them and a maiden Champions League title, just a week after lifting the Premier League trophy after 22 years.

Despite a memorable end to the campaign, the Gunners will look to rebuild their squad in the summer and a surprise target has emerged on their radar heading into the summer transfer window.

Simon Phillips has reported that Arsenal are pondering over a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine believed to be considering his future at Stamford Bridge lately, with Real Madrid also thought to be keen on his services.

Fernandez scored 15 goals and provided seven assists for Chelsea in all competitions in 2025/26 and is valued at £80 million, although with adequate prize money won this season, Arsenal should be able to afford him.

Chelsea unlikely to sell to Arsenal

While Arsenal and Chelsea have dealt in a number of transfers over the last few years, including Noni Madueke signing for the newly crowned Premier League champions last year, the Blues may shut the door on Enzo Fernandez’s move to North London.

Not only has the Argentine international been one of their best players over the last couple of years, but his leadership, experience and impact on the pitch are too valuable to forego to a direct rival from a Chelsea perspective.

Even from Fernandez’s perspective, there seems to be a desire to join Real Madrid and the former Benfica star might likely wait until late in the summer to see if the La Liga giants materialise their interest before deciding on whether he wants to continue at Chelsea or consider his alternatives.