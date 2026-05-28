Tottenham in talks to sign Man City winger Savinho

Tottenham have reignited their interest in signing Manchester City winger Savinho in the summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham are expected to carry out a squad revamp after what has been a tough season. João Palhinha’s goal on the final day of the season in the 1-0 win over Everton ensured the club retained their top-flight status.

Despite being the most underperforming club among the top 17, they appear to be the most ambitious club heading into the summer transfer window, with plans already in place to bolster several positions.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, reported that Tottenham have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Marcos Senesi on a four-year deal from Bournemouth.

Attack is also another area they’re looking to improve, especially after netting just 48 goals, the fourth fewest of any team outside the relegation zone.

Last summer, Spurs were keen on signing City’s Savinho before the deal fell through, as the Brazilian opted to extend his contract at the Etihad.

However, game time has been difficult to come by, having started just 14 games across all competitions, including only seven in the Premier League, leading to speculations about a potential departure.

Tottenham have now emerged as an interested club, according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the north London club have reignited their interest in signing Savinho in the summer.

Savinho to Tottenham

It appears Spurs are already accelerating efforts to complete the deal, as the transfer expert adds that initial talks have begun over the 22-year-old’s potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Newcastle United have also shown interest, the Brazilian international is open to joining Tottenham this summer, as per Romano, in what is a major boost to Roberto De Zerbi as he looks to reinforce his squad.

Tottenham’s interest in Savinho follows a difficult spell in the wide attacking areas. The club allowed Brennan Johnson to leave in January, while injuries suffered by Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have significantly reduced the available options on the right flank.

Dejan Kulusevski has also spent lengthy periods on the sidelines, further increasing the need for another attacker.

Savinho would be a good addition to hand De Zerbi a direct, pacey, and consistently goal-threatening winger. While the prospects of regular playing time could intrigue the Brazilian, the deal will likely cost well over his £34m Transfermarkt valuation, as he still has five years left in his contract.