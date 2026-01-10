Arsenal weighing up move for Tino Livramento



According to The Sun, Arsenal are prepared to compete with Manchester City to sign Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners bolstered their backline last summer with Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie. The latter joined the London giants on loan with a conditional obligation to buy from Bayer Leverkusen.

Mosquera and Hincapie are naturally central defenders, but they can also operate from the right and left-back roles respectively.

Despite this, Arsenal are eyeing another versatile full-back, and The Sun claim that they are prepared to battle it out with Man City for the signature of Livramento at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old will enter the last 2 years of his contract in the summer, and the Magpies could be enticed to sell him if a renewal is not sorted. He could be available for around £60 million.

Possible deal

The Gunners have the strongest defensive depth in the Premier League this campaign. Jurrien Timber and Ben White are the right-back choices for manager Mikel Arteta. Mosquera could also play there when fit.

In the left-back department, Arsenal have Riccardo Calafiori, Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly to pick from. Still, there is a possibility of a new arrival in the full-back positions ahead of the 2026/27 season.

White has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent form for the last 18 months, where Timber has become the first-choice right-back, and Arteta may want stronger competition for places for the next campaign.

The ex-Brighton man could be offloaded to purchase Livramento, who has developed into a quality full-back. The once Chelsea graduate has completed 89% of his passes this term, with 5 recoveries & 3 clearances per outing.

Livramento has shown his exact compatibility in both full-back roles. His arrival could also lead to question marks over the future of Lewis-Skelly, who has experienced a tough second season with the senior squad.

The youngster has had to play second fiddle to Calafiori in the left-back spot for most of the season. When he has got his opportunity, he has looked unconvincing with opposition forwards getting behind him regularly.

If Livramento were to arrive at the Emirates, it could see one of White or Lewis-Skelly depart next summer.