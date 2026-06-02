Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to purchase Morgan Rogers



According to The Mirror, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his sights on signing Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The London heavyweights ended the 2025/26 campaign on a high note with their first Premier League title in 22 years. The onus will be on defending the English crown next season and Arteta may want to strengthen the attacking department in particular.

The Mirror claim that the Spaniard has earmarked Rogers as a prime target and has urged the hierarchy to spend on his services. The Englishman can comfortably operate as an attacking midfielder or on the left wing, where Arsenal are keen to bolster.

Arteta likes to work with players that can operate in multiple positions which makes Rogers an ideal summer signing. Aston Villa may sanction his sale this summer to balance their books. Paris Saint-Germain are likewise interested in the 23-year-old.

Top-class

Rogers has been one of the standout attacking players in the Premier League over the past two seasons. He was fantastic in all competitions for Villa last campaign, registering 14 goals and 12 assists under manager Unai Emery.

The former Manchester City graduate would represent an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing at Arsenal. He possesses a similar work rate as Martinelli, but offers more in terms of his decision-making.

Rogers likes to cut inside when operating from the left side of the attack and has the ability to score long-range goals. This is something that the Gunners have lacked. They are craving for a marquee solution who can unleash long-range shots.

Another good trait about Rogers is that he does not squander many big scoring chances. In the recently-concluded campaign, Rogers missed only 4 clear-cut chances in the top-flight, compared to a combined 15 for Trossard and Martinelli.

Anthony Gordon, who is quite similar to Rogers, was recently sold to Barcelona from Newcastle United for £70 million. Rogers is valued by the Villans at just over £80 million, but the price could increase in case of a bidding war.

Arsenal may want to land his signature before the World Cup this summer. We have seen in the past that a standout showing at the global tournament could lead to increased interest, which could raise the player’s valuation too.