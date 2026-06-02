Man Utd eye move to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, as per a recent Italian report.

After moving to Stade Pierre Mauroy from Belgian side KAA Gent a couple of years ago, the 21-year-old initially featured as a rotational option before establishing himself as a key starter this campaign.

In 41 appearances across all competitions, the youngster made 14 goal contributions. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in Ligue 1.

Having shown glimpses of his qualities in the French top-flight, Fernandez-Pardo has secured his place in the Belgian national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via TEAMtalk), after monitoring his development closely this season, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him.

However, the Red Devils will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Manchester City, Como, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund are also in this race.

Moreover, TEAMtalk claim that Newcastle United are showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Fernandez-Pardo to replace Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona.

Fernandez-Pardo to Man Utd

Despite growing interest in the Belgian, Lille have no intention of letting him leave this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. However, if they are eventually forced to cash-in, they have slapped a £52m price tag on his head.

Fernandez-Pardo, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a centre-forward by trait but is also efficient on the left flank. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the opposite side if needed.

The youngster is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Man Utd currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as centre-forward options, but the Dutchman has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna.

On the other hand, the Red Devils are said to be keen on purchasing a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha. So, United could do with signing a versatile forward like Fernandez-Pardo.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.