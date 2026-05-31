Man Utd identify Jean-Philippe Mateta as striker target



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential target to replace Joshua Zirkzee during the summer transfer window.

The Mancunian giants are expected to reinforce their squad ahead of their return to Champions League football next season. United played just 40 games last season without Europe, but the workload could be severe next campaign. They could play more than 60 matches across all competitions under manager Michael Carrick.

Benjamin Sesko is presently the first-choice striker in the squad, but the club are lacking a proper competitor. Joshua Zirkzee has flattered to deceive since his move from Bologna two years ago and Caught Offside claim that the Red Devils are already planning to replace him with a high-profile centre-forward this summer.

Mateta is one of the top names on their wishlist. The Frenchman is widely expected to leave Palace during the summer transfer window despite them qualifying for the Europa League by lifting the Conference League title against Rayo Vallecano this week.

Premier League proven

Mateta has been one of the Premier League’s standout strikers over the past few years under manager Oliver Glasner at Palace. He has netted 48 goals in the English top-flight over the last three campaigns. The 2025/26 season was a mixed bag for him after a lengthy knee injury, but he still managed 16 goals across all competitions.

The Frenchman has another year remaining on his contract, but looks on his way out. He was close to joining AC Milan at the start of the year, but his knee issue caused the £30 million transfer to collapse. The former Mainz man could now seek a fresh challenge away from Palace, likely after the World Cup in North America.

United have been linked with him on countless occasions and he would be a good acquisition for them. Mateta possesses a good aerial and strong physical presence in the final third and has caught the eye with his positioning and finishing in the box. He has a shot-to-goal conversion rate of 20%,which is quite impressive too.

With him about to enter the last year of his Palace deal, United should be optimistic of signing him for less than the £30m fee Palace agreed with the Rossoneri. A deal worth £25m would represent good business for the Red Devils. They could recoup a similar package from the sale of Zirkzee, who has been touted to return to Serie A.