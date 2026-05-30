Tottenham preparing fresh move for Summerville



According to Voetbal International, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a renewed approach for West Ham United attacker Crysensio Summerville this summer.

The north London giants avoided Premier League relegation on the final matchday of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. They are now expected to back manager Roberto De Zerbi with plenty of funds to reinforce the squad.

They have already secured a verbal agreement with Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, and the Argentine is poised to join the club on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30. Andy Robertson will likewise do the same when his Liverpool deal expires next month.

Voetbal International now claim that Roma are exploring a deal for Summerville after their Champions League qualification, but they face a stern challenge with Spurs planning to revive their pursuit of the Dutchman after a failed approach during last summer’s transfer window.

Possible deal

The Hammers have been relegated to the Championship and this is expected to pave the way for a summer exit spree. Summerville, who has just made the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, is likely to move on and could prefer a Premier League return.

The 24-year-old had a relatively good campaign with the Hammers despite their poor overall showing. He made 12 goal contributions across all competitions and had a run of four goals in as many league games where the club picked up nine valuable points.

Summerville, who predominantly plays from the left wing, could not replicate his form after an untimely calf injury, but he definitely has the credentials to play in the English top-flight and would be a good addition for Spurs without paying an excessive sum.

The Dutchman was signed from Leeds United for around £25 million two years ago and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that he could depart for around £35 million. Roma are set to add more attacking ammunition into their squad, but Spurs could have an edge.

Summerville could be tempted to continue the prime of his career in the English capital. On top of this, Spurs have the financial capacity to offer a better wage package compared to the Giallorossi, who may have to be cautious after paying a fine to UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations last year. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if Summerville ends up with Spurs this summer.