Liverpool keen on signing Juventus’ Gleison Bremer

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, as per a recent Italian report.

Since moving to Anfield from RB Leipzig back in 2021, Ibrahima Konate has helped his side win a Premier League title and a few major domestic cup competitions.

Although the Reds displayed inconsistent performances this season, the 27-year-old showed glimpses of his qualities, scoring twice and keeping 12 clean sheets across all competitions.

Still, Liverpool have decided not to extend his deal, which is set to expire at the end of next month. So, it appears Arne Slot’s side have started exploring options to sign a new centre-back to replace the Frenchman.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has identified Bremer as a serious option, with the Merseyside club holding a long-term interest in the Brazilian.

Although the 29-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Juventus are ready to cash-in on him this summer to raise funds after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They are ready to accept around £35m, and Liverpool have the financial muscle to seal the deal by matching the Bianconeri’s asking price.

Bremer to Liverpool

Bremer is a 6ft 2in tall, robust centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The South American has displayed promising performances this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side keep 14 clean sheets.

After impressing Carlo Ancelotti with his recent eye-catching performances in Italy, he has secured his place in the Brazil national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Bremer is currently at the prime stage of his career and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool purchased Jeremy Jacquet in January and Giovanni Leoni last summer to bolster the centre-back position. But they are still very young, and Slot is seemingly seeking a new experienced defender.