Arsenal ‘confident’ of signing Man Utd target Monga

Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ of trumping Manchester United in the race to sign Leicester City star Jeremy Monga, as per TEAMtalk.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils have started exploring options to add depth to the squad this summer to challenge on all fronts next term.

The Old Trafford club are prioritising revamping the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave for free, and Manuel Ugarte could be sold following his struggles to find his feet in the Premier League.

Moreover, Man Utd are interested in signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw, while purchasing a new left-winger to deputise for Matheus Cunha is also on Michael Carrick’s agenda.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that United are interested in Monga and have already made a firm approach to secure his service. Following Leicester’s relegation to League One, the 16-year-old is likely to leave this summer.

Although the Foxes don’t want to let him leave, he can’t sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in July. Monga is deemed one of the best young forwards in England, and apart from United, several other clubs are also in this race.

Like United, Manchester City have also made a concrete move to seal the deal. Moreover, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have made proposals to persuade him to join.

Battle

Other than the Premier League clubs, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Real Madrid have registered their interest in him, but he is expected to stay in England.

Arsenal are currently the frontrunners in this race after ‘pushing aggressively behind the scenes’. They have shown their prowess in developing young talents, and Monga has been impressed by that. So, the Gunners are ‘confident’ of finalising the operation by trumping Man Utd and other clubs.

Despite winning the Premier League title this season, Arsenal are planning to reinforce the left flank as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have displayed average performances.

However, Monga is still young and isn’t ready to help Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions next season if he joins during the offseason.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to purchase Monga by defeating Man Utd in this race.