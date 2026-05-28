Liverpool & Arsenal ‘going to fight’ for Summerville

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly ‘going to fight’ for West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville, as per a recent report.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, the Reds are said to be keen on upgrading the attacking department this summer to help Arne Slot turn the situation around.

Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free, and Hugo Ekitike is expected to remain sidelined for several months. So, the Merseyside club are planning to sign two new forwards.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield. Now, as per a recent report (via Sport Witness), Liverpool could also make a move for Summerville as the Dutchman is set to leave West Ham following their relegation.

However, Arsenal are ‘going to fight’ with Liverpool over this deal as they are considering reinforcing the left flank following Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s inconsistent performances this season.

The report further claim that Summerville has the qualities to flourish at the highest level and Raphinha might even recommend Barcelona to sign the West Ham star. The Brazilian and the Dutchman already know each other, having previously played together at Leeds United.

Although the Hammers have endured relegation, they are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let Summerville leave, as his existing deal is set to run until 2029. He is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt.

Battle

Summerville is an energetic left-winger, and despite West Ham’s poor performances this season, he has shown glimpses of his qualities. After proving his worth in the Premier League, he has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy in the left flank. However, Chiesa has failed to break into Slot’s starting line-up since joining from Juventus a couple of years ago.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has displayed inconsistent performances this season, while Ngumoha is still very young and isn’t ready to play at the highest level regularly.

Summerville is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, the 24-year-old would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service.