Tottenham keen on signing Benfica’s Anatoliy Trubin

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing SL Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, as per Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Since moving to Estadio da Luz from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, the 24-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, helping his side win the Taca de Portugal and Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

This season, the youngster has continued to showcase his best, keeping 13 clean sheets with a 75% save rate in 32 Liga Portugal appearances. Moreover, he has helped his side finish the league campaign undefeated.

After proving his worth in club football, Trubin has secured his place in the Ukrainian national team’s starting line-up.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of A Bola, Sport Witness report that, following Guglielmo Vicario’s inconsistent performances this season, Tottenham are planning to sign a new goalkeeper to replace the Italian and have identified Trubin as a serious option.

Inter Milan are interested in signing Vicario and have already agreed on personal terms with him. Spurs also have Antonín Kinský as a goalkeeping option, and he helped his side survive relegation by displaying promising performances during the final few matches.

Trubin is set to enter the final two years of his current contract and has a £86m release clause. However, the Portuguese giants are ready to accept a discount deal to let him leave this summer.

Trubin to Tottenham

Trubin is a 6ft 6in tall right-footed goalkeeper. He is comfortable playing out from the back, an excellent shot-stopper, good in the air, and can also play the sweeper-keeper role.

The Benfica star is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Estadio da Luz in this summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, apart from signing a goalkeeper, Tottenham are also interested in upgrading the left-back position and are close to finalising a move for Andy Robertson.

Moreover, the Lilywhites want a new centre-back and midfielder and have been linked with a plethora of names in recent days.