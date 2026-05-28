Savinho open to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement over Andy Robertson’s free transfer once his contract at Liverpool expires, and in doing so, Roberto De Zerbi has managed to secure his first signing as the club’s manager.

Another acquisition is expected to be on the cards for the Lilywhites, who crucially survived a relegation threat on the final day of the Premier League season, thanks to a 1-0 win over Everton.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that having stayed in the Premier League for next season, Tottenham will now look to get a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho over the line with the player open to move as well.

Savinho has played sporadically at Man City in the last 12 months and his move to Spurs could come as a result of him wishing to reignite his career, unless Enzo Maresca can provide him with assurances over his role for next season.

Savinho an excellent investment for Spurs

In the recently concluded season, Tottenham Hotspur were unable to count on Dejan Kulusevski at all due to his injury while neither Randal Kolo Muani nor Mathys Tel impressed on the right flank.

Xavi Simons also proved more handy as an attacking midfielder, and though Mohammed Kudus would be able to play on one of the flanks after his return from injury next season, Savinho promises to be a key signing due to his ability to play on both wings.

The Brazilian international is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and given his secondary role at Manchester City last season, it is likely that Spurs would not need to pay a much higher amount for his services.

Savinho’s dynamism in attack, particularly his ability to dribble out of tight spaces and creative flair, is likely to assure him a key role at Tottenham Hotspur, whose existing options are either injury-prone or have not been impactful.