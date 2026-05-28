Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd planning move for Tonali after Ederson deal
According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are poised to make an offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali once Ederson makes the switch from Atalanta.
The Red Devils are planning a major overhaul of their midfield department this summer. Casemiro will be leaving on a free transfer next month, while Manuel Ugarte could be shown the exit door as well amid his sub-par performances.
Man United are in advanced negotiations with Atalanta for Ederson, and Tuttomercatoweb claim that a deal worth £43 million will be completed for the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder within the next few days.
Once that is done, United will plan to further pursue a deal for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. The Italian source claim that it will take at least £87 million to prise the talented midfielder away from the Magpies.
Premier League proven
Ederson has been a long-term target for the Manchester giants. They first explored a deal in the summer of 2024 when Atalanta considered him as an indispensable figure. The situation has changed over the last few years. With Ederson’s contract expiring next year, the Bergamo outfit have given the green light for his potential transfer to Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old has been a fabulous performer for the Serie A giants over the years, but may need some adaptation time, given the Premier League is more intense and less tactical than the Italian top-flight. This could mean United could pursue another marquee defensive midfielder and may prefer someone with vast Premier League experience.
Tonali has been identified as a top target by the Red Devils. He would fit into manager Michael Carrick’s plans perfectly. The Italian may not have exceptional passing statistics, but he is someone who works hard off the ball and likes to make ball recoveries. He possesses a terrific work rate and has the ability to create goalscoring chances for his teammates.
The Magpies signed him from AC Milan for £55 million in 2023. Hence, the reported £87 million price tag does not come as a surprise. United will no doubt want to bargain on the price tag. They may negotiate a lower fixed fee for the former Rossoneri midfielder with the remainder being covered in the form of easily achievable performance add-ons.
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