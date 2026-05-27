Man Utd want to sign Chelsea & Liverpool target Lacroix

Manchester United are reportedly keen on trumping Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, and Ayden Heaven as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

However, De Ligt has struggled with fitness problems this season, while Maguire has signed a short-term contract until next summer, with the Red Devils having an option to extend the deal for one more year.

Martínez has had numerous fitness problems in recent years, while Yoro has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality since joining from LOSC Lille a couple of years ago.

Heaven, meanwhile, has shown glimpses of his qualities at Old Trafford but has been on the periphery since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the manager.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are considering signing a new defender this summer and have earmarked Lacroix as a serious option after being impressed by his performances this season.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa are also in this race. The Frenchman is open to leaving Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career and wants to join a Champions League team.

Battle

So, he doesn’t want to sign for Chelsea, and Man Utd are ‘confident’ of securing his service by defeating other clubs in this race, with the player ready to move to Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace were initially open to accepting just around £35m, but amid growing interest in him, they have slapped a £52m price tag on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Since joining the Eagles from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg a couple of years ago, Lacroix has enjoyed a successful time. After proving his worth in the Premier League, he has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team for this summer’s World Cup.

He is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to purchase him by defeating other clubs in this race.