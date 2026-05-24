Chelsea now eyeing bargain swoop for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are considering a summer swoop for Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic to reinforce their attack, according to Ekrem Konur.

Vlahović first rose to prominence at Fiorentina, where his standout displays for La Viola convinced Juventus to invest heavily in securing his signature and offering him a lucrative contract.

The 25-year-old, who registered 17 goals and five assists across all competitions last season, has struggled to maintain that form largely due to incessant injuries, which have reduced his output to just ten goal contributions this season.

His future in Turin has been a persistent discussion in recent months, especially with his contract set to run out at the end of the season. Both the club and the player are still unable to agree on terms for a fresh contract, a situation that could allow the striker to leave at the conclusion of the season.

After already proving his quality in Italy, Vlahović appears to possess both the physical presence and technical ability required to succeed in England, making it unsurprising that several Premier League clubs are now competing for his signature.

One of the Premier League clubs vying to sign Vlahovic is Chelsea, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the London giants have expressed interest in signing the centre-forward next summer.

Delap replacement?

The report adds that last summer’s signing, Liam Delap, is expected to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, and the Blues could launch a swoop for the 26-year-old to replace him.

However, despite having just two months left in his contract, Juventus remains optimistic of extending his contract to avoid losing him for free amid keen interest from Chelsea as well as Newcastle United, Konur adds.

Delap arrived last summer carrying a growing reputation after an impressive campaign with Ipswich Town, but he has since shown that the jump in level may have come too early at this stage of his career.

Competing with players such as João Pedro for a leading role in attack, the striker has struggled to secure regular minutes, and his form has consequently declined sharply. It increasingly appears that his long-term future at Chelsea is uncertain, making a move away seem the most suitable outcome for all parties involved.

Should he depart, Vlahovic would be a good option to replace him. Standing at 6ft 2in, he is a constant aerial threat, and his speed on the counter, as well as physicality, are attractive propositions that could hand newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso his own version of Patrik Schick.