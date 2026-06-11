Chelsea agree deal to sign Harrison Bettoni from Wigan

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Wigan Athletic’s exciting attacking midfielder Harrison Bettoni this summer, according to Pete O’Rourke.

Bettoni came through the ranks at Wigan’s academy, where he impressed before making his debut in a 2-0 EFL Trophy defeat to Salford City in September 2025.

Dream league debuts do not come much better than this. The youngster scored a brace on his League One debut against AFC Wimbledon two months later after coming on as a substitute in the 77th minute. He first produced a stunning free-kick to level the match before netting a late winner to secure all three points and hand the Latics their first away victory of the recently concluded season.

The 18-year-old went on to make 20 more appearances in the English third tier and 27 overall in all competitions, with his performances catching the eye of several clubs.

It appears Chelsea have stolen a march on other interested clubs, as Pete O’Rourke reports that the London giants have won the race to sign Bettoni this summer.

With his contract running out this month, the Blues are set to sign the Manchester-born, 6ft 3in midfielder on a bargain free transfer, although Wigan are expected to receive a ‘training compensation’ from Chelsea, O’Rourke adds.

Exciting prospect

Since the BlueCo takeover of Chelsea, the club have adopted a youth-focused recruitment model centred on identifying some of the world’s most promising young talents, developing them within the club’s structure, and either integrating them into the first team or generating future transfer value.

Although much of Chelsea’s recruitment under BlueCo has focused on South America, the club have also devoted considerable attention to emerging talent within the United Kingdom. Mason Burstow was among the earliest youth acquisitions under the new ownership.

Since then, Ishe Samuels-Smith arrived from Everton, while Mathis Eboué joined from Watford. The Blues also completed a deal for Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday, with the youngster already making a strong impression at the U21 level.

While this may be only Bettoni’s breakout year, there is considerable optimism about his arrival given the qualities he has already displayed.

Although he is not expected to be integrated into Xabi Alonso’s first-team squad immediately, a clear development pathway exists through BlueCo’s sister club, Strasbourg, and the academy ranks, where he could earn first-team opportunities if he continues to impress.