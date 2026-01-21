Chelsea set to sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster Yisa Alao

Chelsea are ‘edging closer’ to completing the transfer of highly-rated Sheffield United left-back Yisa Alao, according to The Sheffield Star.

The Blues introduced a youth-driven recruitment strategy that laid emphasis on signing some of the best talents in the world at a young age, nurturing them, and giving them viable first-team opportunities or potentially selling them for profit.

The likes of Estevao Willian, Cole Palmer, are testaments to the success of this strategy, while several others like Deinner Ordonez and Denner Evangelista are expected to feature when they turn 18.

While most of their activities have taken place around the South American leagues, they have also paid keen attention to talents in the UK, with Mason Burstow being among the first young players to be signed by the Boehly-led consortium.

Ishe Samuels-Smith soon joined from Everton, while Mathis Eboué also signed from Watford.

The latest English talent to be linked with the club is Wednesday’s Alao, who has impressed several clubs with his performances for the Owls since making his debut in December against Derby County.

According to the Sheffield Star, the left-sided defender has drawn the attention of several Premier League giants, including Manchester United and Liverpool, who indicated a ‘strong interest’ in the Englishman.

Prosepect

However, it appears Chelsea are set to steal a march on their rivals as the report claims that the London giants are close to reaching an agreement with Wednesday for the 17-year-old’s transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that while negotiations over the fee and add-ons took long, the Blues have now agreed a deal for a six-figure sum set to be paid upfront to sign the youngster, who has also been of keen interest to Everton and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, while Alao is being signed as an exciting prospect for the future, the Blues have been working on an immediate addition to their defence, with Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet being linked.

Reports via Football Talk revealed Chelsea have made the 20-year-old their ‘priority’ target to bolster Liam Rosenior’s backline.

In a recent development, reputable French transfer expert Fabrice Hawkins has revealed that Chelsea are willing to allow the 6ft 2in centre-back remain on loan with Rennes until the end of the season as they look to price down the Ligue 1 club’s demands of over £52m.

Rosenior will hope to make it three wins in four games when Chelsea travel to South London on Sunday to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.