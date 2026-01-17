Chelsea set to submit opening offer to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet this January, as per Fabrice Hawkins.

Jacquet came to the limelight at the 2024 European Championships, where his performances earned him a place in the UEFA Under-19 Team of the Tournament, the only player from the French team to make the spot.

He has also carried that momentum onto the international stage, earning five caps for Gérald Baticle’s France Under-21 side, one of which saw him complete the full 90 minutes against Switzerland.

At the domestic level, the 20-year-old’s reading of the game has stood out in Ligue 1, with FBref data highlighting his influence this season through averages of 1.71 interceptions and 1.96 clearances per 90 minutes.

While his displays have drawn interest from clubs over the past season, Chelsea are now making the most concrete steps to secure his signature.

This is according to reputable French transfer expert Fabrice Hawkins, who claims that the Blues have made Jacquet their ‘priority’ target in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The journalist adds that the London giants are currently in talks with Rennes to discuss the possible valuation involved in the deal for the potential transfer of the 6ft 2in centre-back to Stamford Bridge.

However, while the Ligue 1 club are looking to recoup a significant amount from Jacquet’s sale, Chelsea’s hierarchy are prepared to submit a formal £43m opening offer to sign the France U21 star.

Reinforcement

In another development, TalkSPORT‘s Ben Jacobs reports that Rennes are expecting a fee in excess of the £55m they received from Manchester City for Jeremy Doku, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to match their demands.

Chelsea have felt the absence of Levi Colwill throughout the campaign, with the England defender sidelined by a serious injury picked up before the season had even begun.

By choosing not to recruit another cover, the club have suffered the consequences with Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile underperforming whenever called upon.

Chelsea currently ranks 18th in the Premier League for aerial duel success and sits 12th for ground duel win percentage, highlighting their weakness.

This is an area where Jacquet excels, having won 70 of his ground duels and 71.4% of his contested aerial duels this season.

His 64 recoveries and 17 interceptions are also exceptional defensive metrics, while his sky-high 91.0% successful passes would prove useful to Liam Rosenior’s build-up should the Blues complete the swoop to sign him.