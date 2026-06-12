Arsenal want to sign Man Utd & Chelsea target Alajbegovic

Arsenal have reportedly held talks to sign Kerim Alajbegovic ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea, as per TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old started his youth career at FC Koln before joining Bayer Leverkusen’s academy back in 2021. However, he joined Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg permanently last year without making his senior debut for Die Werkself.

The youngster showed glimpses of his qualities at Red Bull Arena last term, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 30 starts across all competitions.

Alajbegovic has already established himself as a key player for Bosnia and Herzegovina at this tender age. He helped his country reach the World Cup by defeating Italy in the playoff final and is likely to play a pivotal role for Sergej Barbarez’s team in the World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that having been impressed by Alajbegovic’s recent promising performances, Leverkusen have decided to bring him back by triggering his buyback clause. Still, he might leave this summer as he has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal and Man Utd are considering making a move for him, while Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, and Sunderland are also interested. The Italian clubs are showing more ‘concrete interest’ in him, with Inter Milan, Napoli, and AS Roma among those.

However, the Gunners have already held talks with the player’s representatives to lure him to the Emirates Stadium by defeating other clubs in this chase.

Battle

Alajbegovic is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover centrally if needed. The youngster is comfortable with both feet; moreover, he is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight spaces, and is efficient at finishing his chances.

The Leverkusen star, valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt, is highly talented and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd, Arsenal, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the West London club, or the Old Trafford club eventually make a move to seal the deal over the coming weeks.