Tottenham Hotspur could sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus in a swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur secured survival in the Premier League on the final matchday of last season, but after another substandard year in the English top division coupled with no European football next year, some key players may consider their futures.

Cristian Romero is believed to be among those who is evaluating his options in the summer transfer window, and if the Argentine international ends up leaving the Lilywhites, Roberto De Zerbi has already handpicked his replacement.

Italian source Tutto Sport has reported that Juventus centre back Gleison Bremer has been identified as a potential signing by Tottenham on De Zerbi’s request, and a swap deal is also on the cards for the Brazilian star.

Even though he is valued at only £30 million on Transfermarkt, Spurs are looking to leverage Juve’s interest in Guglielmo Vicario and therefore plan on including him in a swap deal to make the overall price of the transfer even more favourable.

Swap deal a very practical option

Guglielmo Vicario has lost his prominence in the Tottenham Hotspur eleven as Roberto De Zerbi has preferred Antonin Kinsky in between the sticks, so his exit seems like a very likely proposition in the summer transfer window.

Joining Juventus would not only see the goalkeeper return to his homeland, Italy, but also have the chance to feature in the Europa League with the Bianconeri, which presently suits him better as Spurs will not play in Europe at all next season.

As far as Gleison Bremer is concerned, he would be afforded a decent salary hike. The 26-year-old is also a high quality defender to possibly replace Cristian Romero, thanks to his outstanding aerial and physical prowess, and all-round defensive skillset.

Romero’s future at Tottenham could be a strong driver of whether or not they pursue a deal for Bremer, while it remains to be seen if and for how much Juventus are ready to let him depart given that he is one of their key players at the back.