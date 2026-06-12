Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool and Manchester United are both expected to rebuild their midfields prior to the start of next season after spending much of 2025/26 relying on the same options, with little depth or varied profiles in the middle of the park.

Italian source Tutto Juve has reported that the Reds and the Red Devils are both keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to sign a defensive option in their engine room.

Tchouameni is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt and has been one of the world’s best players in his position for the last two or three seasons, whereas his versatility as a central defender has also proven to be key for Madrid in the past.

His towering presence when winning aerial battles, ability to make accurate interceptions and tackles, and imposing physique make the French international a top quality player, whereas his passing and distribution from deep are also key attributes.

Tchouameni move to the PL unlikely this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni would be a terrific addition to the Premier League and with his modern qualities, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool and Manchester United are showing an interest in acquiring his services this summer.

With that said, it is difficult to foresee him departing Real Madrid in this year’s transfer window at the very least as Jose Mourinho is expected to give him a starring role in midfield, especially with Eduardo Camavinga unlikely to be in his plans.

Tchouameni also has a contract at the Bernabeu until June 2028, so Los Blancos are under no pressure to sell him and as a matter of fact, they are planning to open renewal talks with his representatives to shut the door on a possible exit.