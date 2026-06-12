Man Utd join Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign Dani Olmo

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Portuguese giants Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win a couple of domestic cup competitions over the years.

He showcased his productivity last term as well, scoring nine goals and registering 21 assists in 35 Premier League appearances. He even broke the Premier League’s assist record for a single season.

However, Fernandes is set to turn 32 later this year, and his current contract will expire in 2027. Mason Mount is the backup option Man Utd currently have to deploy in the creative midfield position.

However, he has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Chelsea. So, it appears Michael Carrick’s side have started exploring options to strengthen the No.10 position.

Fichajes state that Barcelona are planning to strengthen their financial situation following a season with economic constraints and are prepared to cash-in on Olmo. With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the Catalan giants have slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

Arsenal and Chelsea seemed like the favourites to seal the deal as Olmo was attracted by the prospect of playing in the English capital due to their attacking style of football.

However, Man Utd have now joined the race ‘in the past few hours’ and are prepared to seal the deal by outbidding Arsenal and Chelsea.

Battle

Olmo is a creative midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the flanks if needed. He can even play in the false nine position.

Arsenal currently have Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze to deploy in the creative midfield position; moreover, Ethan Nwaneri is a No.10. So, Mikel Arteta’s side don’t need to spend big to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

On the other hand, Chelsea currently have Cole Palmer as the only option to deploy in the CAM role. So, they could do with adding depth to this position.

Olmo is an experienced player and might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.