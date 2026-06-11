Chelsea reignite interest in signing Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri

Chelsea are not going to play in any European competition next season having finished 10th in the Premier League in 2025/26, and are expected to rebuild their squad in the summer transfer window to put up a better showing in the upcoming campaign.

It is expected that they will look to revamp several areas, including the engine room, and the acquisition of a number 10 could be one of their key priorities with Enzo Fernandez considering his future and Cole Palmer playing without a natural back-up.

Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea are pondering over the signing of Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri, who could permanent depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer in search of regular game time having spent the last six months on loan at Marseille.

Arsenal are believed to be aware of the 19-year-old’s desire and considering their own need for a squad overhaul, they might be prepared to let him go. He is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, but the Gunners may hesitate in letting him join Chelsea.

Nwaneri to Chelsea not a very probable move

Since Clearlake Capital invested in Chelsea, they have left no stone unturned as far as signing top quality youngsters is concerned, and while Ethan Nwaneri comfortably fits that bill, him heading to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal is not a strong possibility.

One of the key reasons why the English star wants to head away from the Emirates Stadium is to pursue consistent minutes, and with Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian available to Chelsea at number 10 and the left wing, Nwaneri risks being second fiddle.

With Chelsea also playing once a week on average next season without European football, there is a lesser likelihood that Nwaneri would have a prominent role with them, and therefore, joining a mid-table side as opposed to a top club might be more sensible.