Man Utd ‘remain keen’ on signing Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United reportedly ‘remain keen’ on signing West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent, the Red Devils have been left with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte as the only midfield options. However, the Uruguayan has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

Therefore, it has been widely documented that United are planning to revamp the engine room by purchasing at least two midfielders. They might even go for a third one if Ugarte leaves.

Man Utd have reportedly already agreed on a deal in principle to sign Ederson from Atalanta, and the move is set to become official following the conclusion of his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

Now, on X, Romano states that Man Utd are ‘keen’ on signing Fernandes from West Ham, but they will have to overcome several obstacles to finalise the operation.

Other Premier League clubs are also ‘showing interest’ in the 21-year-old, but the journalist didn’t mention the name of those suitors. Moreover, Jose Mourinho is interested in signing him at Real Madrid.

On the other hand, the Hammers have no intention of letting Fernandes leave for cheap despite their relegation. He still has a contract until 2030 at the London Stadium, and West Ham have slapped a whopping £85m price tag on his head.

Fernandes to Man Utd

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United remain keen on Mateus Fernandes with more clubs also in the race. José Mourinho mentioned his name to Real Madrid yesterday, more Premier League clubs showing interest. Price tag around £85m.”

Although the Portuguese failed to help West Ham survive relegation last term, he showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, making 10 goal contributions across all competitions.

He is comfortable playing in the deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

The youngster is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford during this offseason.