Man Utd closing in on a deal to sign Atalanta’s Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per The Times.

Since joining La Dea from Salernitana back in 2022, the 26-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, helping his side win the Europa League during the 2023/24 campaign.

This season, the Brazilian has continued to showcase his qualities, making five goal contributions in 41 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Conference League.

With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months. Now, The Times claim that after being impressed by Ederson’s recent promising performances, Man Utd have identified him as a serious option to replace Casemiro.

Michael Carrick is a big admirer of the Atalanta star and has pushed to seal the deal since becoming the Old Trafford club’s permanent manager.

Although Atletico Madrid are also interested in him, Ederson is keen on joining the 20-time English champions, and Man Utd are close to agreeing on a deal in principle with Atalanta worth around £38m. The structure of the payment is going to be £35m in guaranteed fee plus £3m in add-ons.

Man Utd are said to be willing to sign several midfielders this summer and have also expressed their interest in Carlos Baleba, Mateus Fernandes, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ederson to Man Utd

Ederson is an energetic all-action midfielder as he can provide cover in the defensive midfield position and box-to-box roles. He is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and has an eye for long-range passing.

Moreover, he can chip in with some important goals and is efficient in defensive contributions. Ederson is currently at the prime stage of his career and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to bolster the midfield department.

Meanwhile, apart from revamping the midfield, Man Utd are reportedly also planning to sign a new left-back and left-winger to support Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha, respectively, this summer.