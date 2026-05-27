Tottenham plot swoop to sign Man Utd target Carlos Baleba

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on beating Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as per The Independent.

After cashing-in on Moisés Caicedo, the Seagulls decided to reinforce the midfield department by purchasing the Cameroonian from LOSC Lille in 2023.

He initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before displaying impressive performances last term, making six goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions.

However, he struggled to replicate last season’s form this term. Still, the African has managed to help his side qualify for next season’s Conference League.

Now, the Independent state that, after helping Tottenham survive relegation this campaign, Roberto De Zerbi is keen on revamping the squad this summer to turn the situation around.

The Italian boss is planning to sign a new midfielder, and Baleba is on his wishlist. However, purchasing the 22-year-old won’t be straightforward for Spurs as Man Utd are also interested in him.

Brighton always play hardball to sell their key players and aren’t in any rush to let him leave this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. They have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head despite his struggles this season.

Battle

Baleba isn’t the only Brighton player on De Zerbi’s shortlist, as Jean Paul van Hecke and Bart Verbruggen are also in it. Moreover, Tottenham are interested in John Stones, James Trafford, Marco Senesi, and Andy Robertson.

It has been widely documented that Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer, as Casemiro is set to leave for free. Moreover, Manuel Ugarte is likely to move away, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, with Yves Bissouma’s long-term future currently uncertain, Tottenham are seemingly looking to sign a new midfielder to replace him.

Baleba is a highly talented defensive midfielder and has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services.