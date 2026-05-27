Man Utd showing ‘genuine interest’ in Lewis Hall

Manchester United are showing a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall in the summer, according to CaughtOffside.

A new fullback on either side is potentially among United’s transfer plans for the summer, particularly due to players likely to depart as well as the shortage of quality options.

On the left flank, United have Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Patrick Dorgu to call upon, with natural right-sided operators Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui having also filled in on that side at various stages.

Malacia, however, is expected to depart this summer, while manager Michael Carrick has generally favoured Shaw as his first-choice option, with Dorgu frequently operating in more advanced areas.

There are also younger alternatives available in the form of Harry Amass and summer arrival Diego León. However, both are currently regarded as longer-term projects rather than immediate first-team answers.

As a result, the club have begun exploring other options, including Newcastle’s Hall, with CaughtOffside reporting that United have a ‘genuine’ interest in signing the former Chelsea academy star.

The youngster is the Red Devils’ leading option to add depth to their left back, and his qualities are well-liked by the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, who is ‘pushing’ for the deal to be completed, according to the report.

‘Genuine interest’

With a contract at St James’ Park that runs until 2029, the report adds that Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position and have no intention of sanctioning his departure, with a £55m valuation placed on the 21-year-old.

However, United are not alone in the race, as Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea also hold an interest in the four-cap England international, CaughtOffside adds.

From a statistical standpoint, Hall ranked among the Premier League’s standout fullbacks during the recently concluded campaign for Newcastle United.

In possession, the England international—who has earned five senior caps—completed 1,075 passes with an 85.2% accuracy rate, according to FOTMOB. He also registered 47 accurate long balls and 20 successful crosses, numbers that contributed to 25 chances being created for his teammates.

His defensive numbers were equally impressive. Hall averaged 6.53 duels per match and produced more than 170 defensive actions, including 12 possessions regained in the final third through aggressive pressing, alongside 134 recoveries, 77 clearances, 28 interceptions, and 54 tackles.

Hall would be a suitable addition to Carrick’s defence and a good option to take over the left-back position when Shaw departs the club.