Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United in pole position to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali
Manchester United will rebuild their squad with a number of new signings during the summer transfer window, and a midfielder’s acquisition is expected to be one of their top priorities following Casemiro’s exit.
Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks and with the Magpies missing out on Champions League football for next season, there is a serious possibility that some of their key players leave.
Tonali, who is valued at £70 million on Transfermarkt, is expected to be among those on the move and apart from United, there is interest in his services from Arsenal and Juventus. For a player of his calibre, Newcastle will demand a lofty price.
Caught Offside has reported that Juve are unlikely to pay through their nose for Tonali, therefore putting Man United in the driving seat to get the Italian international’s transfer over the line, even ahead of Arsenal.
United now the favourites for Tonali
Even though Sandro Tonali might be tempted by a move to Arsenal, it remains to be seen what kind of a role he has in a side that already boasts a quality midfield and might not even be willing to pay as much for his services with Julian Alvarez their priority.
Having said that, Manchester United might have a clear path to the Newcastle United midfielder’s signing this summer as they have qualified for the Champions League, will provide him with regular game time and can also afford his asking price.
With Italy not playing in the World Cup this summer, the player’s transfer might materialise sooner rather than later to allow Newcastle to sign a replacement in a timely manner, whilst also ensuring Tonali is available to Man United at the start of pre-season.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 16 seconds ago
Manchester United in pole position to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali
Manchester United will rebuild their squad with a number of new signings during the...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 15 mins ago
Manchester United ready to ‘go all in’ for Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill
Manchester United will look to rebuild their defence during the summer transfer window but...
-
Arsenal/ 29 mins ago
Man Utd & Arsenal interested in signing Mateus Fernandes
Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Mateus...
-
Liverpool/ 60 mins ago
Liverpool plot ambitious swoop to sign Bradley Barcola
Liverpool are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 2 hours ago
Manchester United considering summer swoop for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen
Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick will be their man in charge for next...