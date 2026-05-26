Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United considering summer swoop for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen
Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick will be their man in charge for next season, and with the Champions League also to be played in, a major squad rebuild is on the cards during the summer transfer window.
Football Insider has reported that the Red Devils are considering the signing of West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen, who is expected to depart the Hammers after their relegation to the Championship.
The 29-year-old has comfortably been their best player over the last few years, and was their standout man in the recently concluded season as well with nine goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, including an impactful outing last time out.
Bowen is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt and considering his age, 29, West Ham might not have much of a bargaining power over his sale. Man United, however, could face some strong competition for the Englishman’s services.
Bowen a vital addition in the squad
Jarrod Bowen would be a valuable addition to the Manchester United squad, especially from a depth perspective. With the team expected to play every three days next season, they will surely require more personnel than they had this time around.
West Ham United’s skipper can compete with Bryan Mbeumo for a place on the right wing. While the former Brentford star had a decent first year at Old Trafford, he didn’t play particularly well in the last few months although he did score in the last game.
Aside from being a handy option to use on the right wing and one with more experience than Mbeumo, Bowen’s ability to play as the number 10 would also hold him in good stead as Bruno Fernandes’ back-up, after the Portuguese’s unrelenting campaign.
Even though Man United would feel that they have all that it takes to convince Bowen to join them, it might be a question of game time and with that in mind, other interested parties from the Premier League, including Chelsea, may be frontrunners for him.
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