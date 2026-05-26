Man Utd now eyeing move to sign Neco Williams

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Nottingham Forest fullback Neco Williams to reinforce Michael Carrick’s backline in the summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Having secured their place in the Champions League, the Red Devils are expected to be active in the transfer market, where midfield reinforcements are widely seen as a key priority, even though other areas of the squad are also set to be strengthened.

Michael Carrick, who has now been appointed as the club’s permanent manager, may also consider adding a flexible full-back option, as United will require more depth and cover next season due to the increased demands of European football with Williams reportedly being eyed.

The Welshman came up through the youth setup at Liverpool before finding it difficult to break into the first team, which eventually led to his move to Forest in 2022.

Since then, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Tricky Trees, racking up 159 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, William’s performances at the City Ground have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Man Utd.

William’s ability to play at both fullback positions makes him an appealing target for Michael Carrick, who is looking to bolster his squad with Premier League-proven players, with the 25-year-old now identified as a viable option for that role, according to the report.

Versatile fullback

It appears the Red Devils are already taking formative steps to sign Williams, as CaughtOffside adds that United have made enquiries over a potential deal to sign the Welshman.

However, with three years left in his contract along with Forest’s Premier League survival, a deal won’t be easy, as the West Bridgford-based club are in a strong negotiating position amid keen interest from United.

The Wales international has been one of the most consistent performers across the last three campaigns, so expectations for his signature are expected to skyrocket over the summer

It’s no surprise. CaughtOffside claims that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton are set to battle with United over William’s signature in the summer, having made enquiries over his potential availability.

The 20-time English champions recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium in Michael Carrick’s first game since being confirmed as the club’s next permanent manager

Attention now turns to bolstering the squad with Williams who will likely cost more than his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, now being targeted as a possible option.