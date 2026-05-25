Man Utd close to signing Newcastle star Sandro Tonali



According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement to land Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Man United are preparing for a busy summer ahead in the transfer window. They have confirmed the departure of Casemiro when his contract expires next month. There is a possibility that Manuel Ugarte could be shown the exit door too, having played second fiddle to Casemiro for the number six position over the past year.

Atalanta’s Ederson and Newcastle’s Tonali have been linked with United on many occasions in the last few weeks, and Tuttomercato claim that the Red Devils are ‘close’ to reaching an agreement with the Magpies for the latter. Juventus have also been interested, but are unlikely to meet the high valuation after missing out on Champions League football.

Premier League experience

The Red Devils primarily focused on bolstering their attack during last summer’s transfer window. Among the three main signings, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were recruited from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively. Their vast Premier League experience meant that they seamlessly slotted in, unlike Benjamin Sesko, who required some time to adapt after his move from RB Leipzig.

United are currently looking at the prospect of signing Ederson from Atalanta, but may likewise want another marquee acquisition with Premier League experience to compete for the no.6 slot. Tonali would be a fine addition to the United ranks. He has a tremendous work rate and has the ability to make regular recoveries. He has also caught the eye with his forward runs from midfield.

Tonali notched up 3 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for Newcastle in the recently-concluded season. He is only 26 years of age and may want to spend the prime phase of his career with an elite club providing Champions League football. United look a perfect fit for the former AC Milan star, but a deal could eventually depend on whether United will meet the valuation for the Italian.

The Magpies purchased the highly-rated midfielder from AC Milan for £55 million during the 2023 summer transfer window. He is presently valued at £100 million, which is a hefty price. United may need to decide whether to spend such an amount or pursue a cheaper alternative alongside Ederson. This would spare funds to bolster other key positions as they need more quality and depth to hand the extra workload due to Champions League football next term.